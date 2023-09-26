For Viking Therapeutics Inc [VKTX], Analyst sees a rise to $32. What next?

Viking Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: VKTX] plunged by -$1.22 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $12.82 during the day while it closed the day at $11.66. The company report on September 7, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Viking Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (“Viking”) (NASDAQ: VKTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders, today announced that the company will participate at two upcoming investor conferences.

Viking Therapeutics Inc stock has also loss -15.56% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VKTX stock has declined by -35.69% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 31.81% and gained 24.10% year-on date.

The market cap for VKTX stock reached $1.17 billion, with 100.03 million shares outstanding and 89.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.25M shares, VKTX reached a trading volume of 3399151 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Viking Therapeutics Inc [VKTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VKTX shares is $19.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VKTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.09. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH MKM have made an estimate for Viking Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viking Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.79 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.93.

VKTX stock trade performance evaluation

Viking Therapeutics Inc [VKTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.56. With this latest performance, VKTX shares dropped by -14.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 309.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VKTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.03 for Viking Therapeutics Inc [VKTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.29, while it was recorded at 13.03 for the last single week of trading, and 14.50 for the last 200 days.

Viking Therapeutics Inc [VKTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for VKTX is now -40.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Viking Therapeutics Inc [VKTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.08. Additionally, VKTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Viking Therapeutics Inc [VKTX] managed to generate an average of -$3,279,381 per employee.Viking Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 29.63 and a Current Ratio set at 29.63.

Viking Therapeutics Inc [VKTX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of VKTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in VKTX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in VKTX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.