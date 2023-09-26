For Texas Instruments Inc. [TXN], Analyst sees a rise to $145. What next?

Texas Instruments Inc. [NASDAQ: TXN] surged by $0.59 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $160.92 during the day while it closed the day at $160.90. The company report on September 21, 2023 at 4:01 PM that TI increases dividend 5%, marking 20 consecutive years of increases.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) today said it will raise its quarterly cash dividend 5%, from $1.24 per share to $1.30, or $5.20 annualized. The higher dividend will be payable November 14, 2023, to stockholders of record on October 31, 2023, contingent upon formal declaration by the board of directors at its regular meeting in October.

The increase is consistent with TI’s long-term objective for dividends by providing a sustainable and growing dividend and reflects the company’s continued commitment to return all free cash flow to its owners over time. Today’s announcement marks 20 consecutive years of dividend increases.

Texas Instruments Inc. stock has also loss -1.19% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TXN stock has declined by -4.65% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -10.37% and lost -2.61% year-on date.

The market cap for TXN stock reached $146.09 billion, with 907.97 million shares outstanding and 906.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.98M shares, TXN reached a trading volume of 3107164 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Texas Instruments Inc. [TXN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXN shares is $186.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXN stock is a recommendation set at 2.59. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Texas Instruments Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Texas Instruments Inc. is set at 2.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for TXN in the course of the last twelve months was 45.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.35.

TXN stock trade performance evaluation

Texas Instruments Inc. [TXN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.19. With this latest performance, TXN shares dropped by -2.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.63 for Texas Instruments Inc. [TXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 170.11, while it was recorded at 161.37 for the last single week of trading, and 172.85 for the last 200 days.

Texas Instruments Inc. [TXN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Texas Instruments Inc. [TXN] shares currently have an operating margin of +51.91 and a Gross Margin at +68.76. Texas Instruments Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.48.

Return on Total Capital for TXN is now 45.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 39.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 62.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 33.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Texas Instruments Inc. [TXN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.80. Additionally, TXN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Texas Instruments Inc. [TXN] managed to generate an average of $263,909 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.Texas Instruments Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.35 and a Current Ratio set at 5.72.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Texas Instruments Inc. [TXN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Texas Instruments Inc. go to 7.24%.

Texas Instruments Inc. [TXN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TXN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TXN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TXN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.