For Sunnova Energy International Inc [NOVA], Analyst sees a drop to $25. What next?

Sunnova Energy International Inc [NYSE: NOVA] price surged by 1.01 percent to reach at $0.11. The company report on September 22, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Sunnova Announces Pricing of Offering of $400 Million “Green Bond”.

Sunnova Energy Corporation (“SEC”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (“Sunnova”), today announced the pricing of $400 million aggregate principal amount of green 11.750% senior notes due 2028 (the “notes”) in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and to non-U.S. persons outside of the United States in reliance on Regulation S of the Securities Act. The notes were priced at 97.262% of par to yield 12.5%.

The notes will be senior unsecured obligations of SEC, and interest will be payable semiannually in arrears. The notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by Sunnova and Sunnova Intermediate Holdings, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of SEC. The notes will bear interest from September 26, 2023 at an annual rate of 11.750% payable on April 1 and October 1 of each year, beginning on April 1, 2024. The notes will mature on October 1, 2028, and the offering is expected to close on September 26, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

A sum of 3937833 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.28M shares. Sunnova Energy International Inc shares reached a high of $11.27 and dropped to a low of $10.615 until finishing in the latest session at $10.95.

The one-year NOVA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 67.68. The average equity rating for NOVA stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sunnova Energy International Inc [NOVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOVA shares is $33.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Sunnova Energy International Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunnova Energy International Inc is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.85.

NOVA Stock Performance Analysis:

Sunnova Energy International Inc [NOVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.36. With this latest performance, NOVA shares dropped by -14.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.14 for Sunnova Energy International Inc [NOVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.38, while it was recorded at 11.19 for the last single week of trading, and 17.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sunnova Energy International Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunnova Energy International Inc [NOVA] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.77 and a Gross Margin at +33.46. Sunnova Energy International Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.98.

Return on Total Capital for NOVA is now -1.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sunnova Energy International Inc [NOVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 426.46. Additionally, NOVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 409.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sunnova Energy International Inc [NOVA] managed to generate an average of -$137,802 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Sunnova Energy International Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.98 and a Current Ratio set at 1.29.

NOVA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunnova Energy International Inc go to 24.52%.

Sunnova Energy International Inc [NOVA] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NOVA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NOVA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NOVA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.