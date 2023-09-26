For Nordstrom Inc. [JWN], Analyst sees a drop to $19. What next?

Nordstrom Inc. [NYSE: JWN] surged by $0.19 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $14.41 during the day while it closed the day at $14.32. The company report on September 21, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Nordstrom Appoints Guy B. Persaud to Board of Directors.

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) today announced the appointment of Guy B. Persaud to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. With Persaud’s appointment, the Nordstrom Board has been expanded to 12 directors.

Persaud has nearly three decades of experience across four continents leading multi-billion-dollar businesses and global organizations across a wide range of cultural contexts. In his current role as president of the new business unit at Procter & Gamble, Persaud is responsible for identifying and operating high-growth and value-creation businesses outside the company’s traditional business units. Previous roles at the company include: senior vice president, fabric and home care and head of brand, Latin America; senior vice president, fabric and home care, greater China; global franchise leader; and other roles in the U.S. and Europe. A native of Canada, Guy joined Procter & Gamble after completing his Master of Business Administration at McGill University.

Nordstrom Inc. stock has also loss -1.45% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JWN stock has declined by -21.53% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -7.01% and lost -11.28% year-on date.

The market cap for JWN stock reached $2.32 billion, with 160.10 million shares outstanding and 97.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.71M shares, JWN reached a trading volume of 3751271 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JWN shares is $18.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JWN stock is a recommendation set at 3.05. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Nordstrom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nordstrom Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for JWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for JWN in the course of the last twelve months was 2.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.43.

JWN stock trade performance evaluation

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.45. With this latest performance, JWN shares dropped by -14.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.24 for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.38, while it was recorded at 14.34 for the last single week of trading, and 17.93 for the last 200 days.

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.56 and a Gross Margin at +35.54. Nordstrom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.58.

Return on Total Capital for JWN is now 10.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 635.99. Additionally, JWN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 86.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 592.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] managed to generate an average of $4,083 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 59.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.76.Nordstrom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.43 and a Current Ratio set at 0.99.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nordstrom Inc. [JWN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nordstrom Inc. go to -0.45%.

Nordstrom Inc. [JWN]: Institutional Ownership

