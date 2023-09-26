For Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF], Analyst sees a rise to $2. What next?

Bitfarms Ltd. [NASDAQ: BITF] price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on September 21, 2023 at 9:35 AM that Dawson James Securities Announces October Date for 8th Annual Small Cap Growth Conference.

Dawson James’ flagship Small Cap Growth Conference brings together senior leadership from over 30 of the most innovative companies at the forefront of healthcare, technology and consumer sectors. Now in its eighth year, attendees will include top institutional funds, prestigious family offices and high-net-worth investors.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A sum of 3837919 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.05M shares. Bitfarms Ltd. shares reached a high of $1.09 and dropped to a low of $1.01 until finishing in the latest session at $1.06.

The one-year BITF stock forecast points to a potential upside of 55.46. The average equity rating for BITF stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BITF shares is $2.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BITF stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Bitfarms Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bitfarms Ltd. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for BITF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

BITF Stock Performance Analysis:

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.83. With this latest performance, BITF shares dropped by -15.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BITF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.05 for Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4324, while it was recorded at 1.0920 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1276 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bitfarms Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.78 and a Gross Margin at +7.38. Bitfarms Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -167.84.

Return on Total Capital for BITF is now -9.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -67.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.44. Additionally, BITF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] managed to generate an average of -$2,074,721 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Bitfarms Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.91 and a Current Ratio set at 1.93.

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BITF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BITF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BITF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.