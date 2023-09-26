Fidelity National Financial Inc [FNF] is 10.15% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Fidelity National Financial Inc [NYSE: FNF] traded at a low on 09/25/23, posting a -0.19 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $41.44. The company report on September 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM that Paul Van Every Joins IPX1031 Pacific Northwest.

IPX1031 Expands Pacific Northwest Region with Paul Van Every as Pacific Northwest Sales Manager / SVP.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Investment Property Exchange Services, Inc. (IPX1031) is pleased to announce the addition of Paul Van Every as Pacific Northwest Sales Manager and Senior Vice President of the IPX1031 team.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4160329 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fidelity National Financial Inc stands at 1.41% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.82%.

The market cap for FNF stock reached $11.28 billion, with 272.31 million shares outstanding and 257.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, FNF reached a trading volume of 4160329 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fidelity National Financial Inc [FNF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FNF shares is $45.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FNF stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Fidelity National Financial Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fidelity National Financial Inc is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for FNF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for FNF in the course of the last twelve months was 1.79.

How has FNF stock performed recently?

Fidelity National Financial Inc [FNF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.15. With this latest performance, FNF shares gained by 3.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FNF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.23 for Fidelity National Financial Inc [FNF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.60, while it was recorded at 42.00 for the last single week of trading, and 37.98 for the last 200 days.

Fidelity National Financial Inc [FNF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fidelity National Financial Inc [FNF] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.58. Fidelity National Financial Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.80.

Return on Total Capital for FNF is now -0.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fidelity National Financial Inc [FNF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.06. Additionally, FNF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fidelity National Financial Inc [FNF] managed to generate an average of $52,208 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Fidelity National Financial Inc [FNF]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FNF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fidelity National Financial Inc go to 22.97%.

Insider trade positions for Fidelity National Financial Inc [FNF]

The top three institutional holders of FNF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in FNF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in FNF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.