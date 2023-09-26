Douglas Emmett Inc [DEI] Revenue clocked in at $1.01 billion, down -18.62% YTD: What’s Next?

Douglas Emmett Inc [NYSE: DEI] price surged by 1.11 percent to reach at $0.14. The company report on September 8, 2023 at 2:12 PM that Douglas Emmett Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend.

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE: DEI), a real estate investment trust (REIT), announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on each share of its common stock of $0.19, or $0.76 on an annualized basis, to be paid on October 17, 2023 to shareholders of record as of September 29, 2023.

A sum of 3604174 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.63M shares. Douglas Emmett Inc shares reached a high of $12.78 and dropped to a low of $12.45 until finishing in the latest session at $12.76.

The one-year DEI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.86. The average equity rating for DEI stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Douglas Emmett Inc [DEI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DEI shares is $13.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DEI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Douglas Emmett Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Douglas Emmett Inc is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for DEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for DEI in the course of the last twelve months was 8.85.

DEI Stock Performance Analysis:

Douglas Emmett Inc [DEI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.78. With this latest performance, DEI shares dropped by -5.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.79 for Douglas Emmett Inc [DEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.61, while it was recorded at 12.99 for the last single week of trading, and 13.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Douglas Emmett Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Douglas Emmett Inc [DEI] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.32 and a Gross Margin at +28.89. Douglas Emmett Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.68.

Return on Total Capital for DEI is now 2.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Douglas Emmett Inc [DEI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 204.26. Additionally, DEI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 204.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Douglas Emmett Inc [DEI] managed to generate an average of $128,311 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

DEI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DEI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Douglas Emmett Inc go to -4.94%.

Douglas Emmett Inc [DEI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DEI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in DEI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in DEI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.