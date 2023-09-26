Dexcom Inc [DXCM] moved down -1.65: Why It’s Important

Dexcom Inc [NASDAQ: DXCM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.65% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.69%. The company report on September 21, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Dexcom Canada and RxFood Corporation Partner on Industry-Leading, AI-powered Nutrition and Glucose Monitoring Solution for Diabetes Management and Personalized Therapeutic Nutrition.

The partnership will pair cutting-edge technology from Dexcom with daily food tracking to provide a more comprehensive and personalized care experience for those living with diabetes.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Dexcom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM), a global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring (rtCGM) for people with diabetes, and RxFood Corporation, the leader in AI-driven personalized nutrition assessments, announced today a first-of-its-kind partnership in Canada to introduce an improved digital health solution for those living with diabetes.

Over the last 12 months, DXCM stock rose by 6.30%. The one-year Dexcom Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.96. The average equity rating for DXCM stock is currently 1.35, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $33.38 billion, with 386.30 million shares outstanding and 381.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.60M shares, DXCM stock reached a trading volume of 3667058 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Dexcom Inc [DXCM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DXCM shares is $150.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DXCM stock is a recommendation set at 1.35. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Dexcom Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dexcom Inc is set at 3.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for DXCM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for DXCM in the course of the last twelve months was 71.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.21.

DXCM Stock Performance Analysis:

Dexcom Inc [DXCM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.69. With this latest performance, DXCM shares dropped by -14.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DXCM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.21 for Dexcom Inc [DXCM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 111.12, while it was recorded at 89.89 for the last single week of trading, and 115.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dexcom Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dexcom Inc [DXCM] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.44 and a Gross Margin at +64.46. Dexcom Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.73.

Return on Total Capital for DXCM is now 9.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dexcom Inc [DXCM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.62. Additionally, DXCM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dexcom Inc [DXCM] managed to generate an average of $44,895 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Dexcom Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.21 and a Current Ratio set at 2.42.

DXCM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DXCM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dexcom Inc go to 24.45%.

Dexcom Inc [DXCM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DXCM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in DXCM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in DXCM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.