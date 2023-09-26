Coty Inc [COTY] Revenue clocked in at $5.55 billion, up 37.73% YTD: What’s Next?

Coty Inc [NYSE: COTY] loss -0.67% on the last trading session, reaching $11.79 price per share at the time. The company report on September 25, 2023 at 4:27 PM that Coty Inc. Launches Global Offering of Class A Common Stock and Listing on the Professional Segment of Euronext Paris.

Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) (“Coty” or the “Company”), one of the world’s largest beauty companies with a portfolio of iconic brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care, today announced the launch of a global offering of 33 million shares (the “Offering”) of Coty’s outstanding Class A common stock (the “Class A Common Stock”). The Offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

The Offering will be made to the public in the United States and on a private placement basis outside of the United States, including in the European Economic Area to qualified investors as defined in Article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) N° 2017/1129 of 14 June 2017, as amended (the “Prospectus Regulation”). Coty has applied for the listing and trading of its Class A Common Stock (including the shares of Class A Common Stock to be issued pursuant to the Offering) (the “Paris Listing”) on the professional segment of Euronext Paris, which is subject to the approval of a listing prospectus (the “French Listing Prospectus”) by the Autorité des marchés financiers (the “AMF”). Investors will have the option to purchase Coty shares either in EUR for shares listed on Euronext Paris or USD for shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange, based on the spot FX on the pricing date. The completion of the proposed Offering is subject to a number of conditions, including market and other conditions.

Coty Inc represents 852.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.05 billion with the latest information. COTY stock price has been found in the range of $11.63 to $11.89.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.13M shares, COTY reached a trading volume of 3221384 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Coty Inc [COTY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COTY shares is $13.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COTY stock is a recommendation set at 2.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Coty Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coty Inc is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for COTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for COTY in the course of the last twelve months was 21.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.44.

Trading performance analysis for COTY stock

Coty Inc [COTY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.73. With this latest performance, COTY shares gained by 6.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.65 for Coty Inc [COTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.70, while it was recorded at 11.88 for the last single week of trading, and 11.12 for the last 200 days.

Coty Inc [COTY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coty Inc [COTY] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.79 and a Gross Margin at +60.44. Coty Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.15.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.10.

Coty Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.44 and a Current Ratio set at 0.75.

Coty Inc [COTY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coty Inc go to 9.21%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Coty Inc [COTY]

The top three institutional holders of COTY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in COTY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in COTY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.