Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR [BVN] Revenue clocked in at $786.11 million, up 14.63% YTD: What’s Next?

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR [NYSE: BVN] stock went on a downward path that fall over 0.00% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.61%. The company report on September 7, 2023 at 5:42 PM that Buenaventura Announces the Granting of Environmental Permit for Yumpag Project.

Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (“Buenaventura” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru’s largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, is pleased to announce that the Company has received approval of its Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for its Yumpag project by the Peruvian Environmental Certification authority (SENACE).

The approval of the EIA is a key milestone towards enabling the Company to develop Yumpag and brings Buenaventura closer to the production phase. The Company will submit a request to the Peruvian Ministry of Energy and Mines to obtain the necessary authorizations to start the exploitation of the deposit.

Over the last 12 months, BVN stock rose by 38.64%. The one-year Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.08. The average equity rating for BVN stock is currently 2.71, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.17 billion, with 253.72 million shares outstanding and 253.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, BVN stock reached a trading volume of 3695218 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR [BVN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BVN shares is $9.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BVN stock is a recommendation set at 2.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for BVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80.

BVN Stock Performance Analysis:

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR [BVN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.61. With this latest performance, BVN shares gained by 4.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.53 for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR [BVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.05, while it was recorded at 8.42 for the last single week of trading, and 7.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR [BVN] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.50 and a Gross Margin at +3.30. Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.27.

Return on Total Capital for BVN is now -2.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR [BVN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.55. Additionally, BVN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.77.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.22 and a Current Ratio set at 1.46.

BVN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BVN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR go to 27.51%.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR [BVN] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of BVN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BVN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BVN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.