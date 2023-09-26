Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. [CTSH] moved up 0.17: Why It’s Important

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. [NASDAQ: CTSH] closed the trading session at $69.73 on 09/25/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $69.24, while the highest price level was $69.86. The company report on September 20, 2023 at 3:00 AM that Cognizant selected by Intrum to support its digital transformation.

Cognizant to help global credit management services leader modernize its technology platform to better support European clients with debt management and other credit services.

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) today announced that it has been selected by Intrum, a global credit management services company headquartered in Sweden, to provide end-to-end digital integration and core modernization services for Intrum’s credit management technology platform. The enhancement will allow Intrum’s contact center employees access to both actionable and data driven insights to use alongside their human empathy and judgement to better advise debt customers from its pan-European delivery centers to develop innovative solutions and support.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 21.93 percent and weekly performance of -0.70 percent. The stock has been moved at 18.89 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 11.64 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.57M shares, CTSH reached to a volume of 3463777 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. [CTSH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTSH shares is $71.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTSH stock is a recommendation set at 2.96. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTSH in the course of the last twelve months was 16.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.27.

CTSH stock trade performance evaluation

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. [CTSH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.70. With this latest performance, CTSH shares dropped by -0.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.56 for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. [CTSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.53, while it was recorded at 69.63 for the last single week of trading, and 63.83 for the last 200 days.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. [CTSH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. [CTSH] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.35 and a Gross Margin at +33.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.79.

Return on Total Capital for CTSH is now 21.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. [CTSH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.57. Additionally, CTSH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. [CTSH] managed to generate an average of $6,445 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.27 and a Current Ratio set at 2.27.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. [CTSH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. go to 8.12%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. [CTSH]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CTSH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in CTSH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in CTSH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.