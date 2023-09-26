Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI] Stock trading around $0.43 per share: What’s Next?

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: BCLI] closed the trading session at $0.43 on 09/25/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.4277, while the highest price level was $0.575. The company report on August 18, 2023 at 8:34 AM that BCLI: Preparing for AdCom on September 27, 2023….

By David Bautz, PhD.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -73.92 percent and weekly performance of -57.01 percent. The stock has been moved at -72.41 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -72.05 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -80.11 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 282.36K shares, BCLI reached to a volume of 3546320 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCLI shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCLI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2021.

BCLI stock trade performance evaluation

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -57.01. With this latest performance, BCLI shares dropped by -72.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCLI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 12.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 7.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 17.11 for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5025, while it was recorded at 0.8348 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0630 for the last 200 days.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for BCLI is now -194.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -214.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -297.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -128.69. Additionally, BCLI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 379.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI] managed to generate an average of -$564,581 per employee.Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.16 and a Current Ratio set at 0.16.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI]: Institutional Ownership

