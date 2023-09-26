Boeing Co. [BA] gain 4.35% so far this year. What now?

Boeing Co. [NYSE: BA] traded at a high on 09/25/23, posting a 0.54 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $198.78. The company report on September 25, 2023 at 8:07 AM that Air Canada to fly every model in 787 Dreamliner family, orders 18 Boeing 787-10s.

– Canada’s largest airline chooses 787-10, with its market-leading environmental performance to replace older, less efficient widebody aircraft.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

– The only complete widebody family, the 787 Dreamliner maximizes network coverage with outstanding range, flexibility and commonality.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3519456 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Boeing Co. stands at 1.86% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.15%.

The market cap for BA stock reached $119.90 billion, with 603.20 million shares outstanding and 602.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.00M shares, BA reached a trading volume of 3519456 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Boeing Co. [BA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BA shares is $258.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BA stock is a recommendation set at 1.89. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for Boeing Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boeing Co. is set at 4.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for BA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for BA in the course of the last twelve months was 15.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.32.

How has BA stock performed recently?

Boeing Co. [BA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.09. With this latest performance, BA shares dropped by -8.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.34 for Boeing Co. [BA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 221.65, while it was recorded at 200.66 for the last single week of trading, and 209.70 for the last 200 days.

Boeing Co. [BA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boeing Co. [BA] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.34 and a Gross Margin at +5.20. Boeing Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.41.

Return on Total Capital for BA is now -8.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.29. Additionally, BA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 137.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Boeing Co. [BA] managed to generate an average of -$31,635 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Boeing Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.32 and a Current Ratio set at 1.17.

Earnings analysis for Boeing Co. [BA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Boeing Co. go to 8.88%.

Insider trade positions for Boeing Co. [BA]

The top three institutional holders of BA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.