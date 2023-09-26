Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] Is Currently 0.27 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: BCRX] traded at a high on 09/25/23, posting a 0.27 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.37. The company report on September 18, 2023 at 7:00 AM that INESSS Recommends Public Reimbursement for BioCryst’s ORLADEYO® (berotralstat) for the Prevention of Attacks for Hereditary Angioedema Patients in Québec.

INTENDED FOR CANADIAN AUDIENCES ONLY.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3095839 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 5.56% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.39%.

The market cap for BCRX stock reached $1.40 billion, with 187.91 million shares outstanding and 185.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.54M shares, BCRX reached a trading volume of 3095839 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCRX shares is $15.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.55. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.55.

How has BCRX stock performed recently?

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.12. With this latest performance, BCRX shares gained by 1.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.67 for Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.18, while it was recorded at 7.33 for the last single week of trading, and 8.52 for the last 200 days.

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -54.81 and a Gross Margin at +97.03. Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -91.24.

Return on Total Capital for BCRX is now -31.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -53.21. Additionally, BCRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 165.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 134.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] managed to generate an average of -$465,379 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.18 and a Current Ratio set at 5.47.

Earnings analysis for Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 22.38%.

Insider trade positions for Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]

The top three institutional holders of BCRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BCRX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BCRX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.