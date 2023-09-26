Barclays lifts Flex Ltd [FLEX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Flex Ltd [NASDAQ: FLEX] slipped around -0.07 points on Monday, while shares priced at $25.81 at the close of the session, down -0.27%. The company report on September 6, 2023 at 9:05 AM that Flex Releases its 2023 Sustainability Report.

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) today published its 2023 sustainability report, highlighting the company’s global sustainability activities, performance, and results from calendar year 2022. The report reveals Flex’s progress toward its 2030 sustainability goals to reduce its environmental impact, invest in local communities, advance a safe, inclusive, and respectful workplace, drive responsible, ethical business practices and accelerate a more sustainable value chain in partnership with customers and suppliers.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, the Flex 2023 sustainability report can be read here: https://flex.com/downloads/2023-sustainability-report.

Flex Ltd stock is now 20.27% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FLEX Stock saw the intraday high of $26.04 and lowest of $25.645 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 28.90, which means current price is +32.77% above from all time high which was touched on 07/21/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.12M shares, FLEX reached a trading volume of 2326058 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Flex Ltd [FLEX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLEX shares is $32.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLEX stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Flex Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flex Ltd is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLEX in the course of the last twelve months was 49.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.75.

How has FLEX stock performed recently?

Flex Ltd [FLEX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.70. With this latest performance, FLEX shares dropped by -1.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.61 for Flex Ltd [FLEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.81, while it was recorded at 25.74 for the last single week of trading, and 24.26 for the last 200 days.

Flex Ltd [FLEX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Flex Ltd [FLEX] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.25 and a Gross Margin at +7.53. Flex Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.61.

Return on Total Capital for FLEX is now 13.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Flex Ltd [FLEX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.59. Additionally, FLEX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 78.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Flex Ltd [FLEX] managed to generate an average of $4,608 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.49.Flex Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.75 and a Current Ratio set at 1.46.

Earnings analysis for Flex Ltd [FLEX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLEX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flex Ltd go to 7.15%.

Insider trade positions for Flex Ltd [FLEX]

The top three institutional holders of FLEX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in FLEX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in FLEX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.