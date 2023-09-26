Barclays lifts Exelon Corp. [EXC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Exelon Corp. [NASDAQ: EXC] traded at a high on 09/25/23, posting a 0.22 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $40.30. The company report on September 15, 2023 at 3:00 PM that 26 Diverse Suppliers to Graduate ComEd Energy Efficiency Service Provider Incubator Program.

Since 2019, 71 graduates have joined the ComEd EESP network to deliver energy-efficiency projects that help residents and businesses save money and energy.

To expand the network of service providers that can implement energy-efficiency improvements to help families and businesses save money and energy, ComEd today announced the graduation of 26 diverse-owned suppliers, or 27 suppliers overall, from this year’s ComEd Energy Efficiency Service Provider (EESP) Incubator Program.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3849315 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Exelon Corp. stands at 1.52% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.45%.

The market cap for EXC stock reached $40.11 billion, with 994.00 million shares outstanding and 992.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.14M shares, EXC reached a trading volume of 3849315 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Exelon Corp. [EXC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXC shares is $45.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXC stock is a recommendation set at 1.89. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Exelon Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelon Corp. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84.

How has EXC stock performed recently?

Exelon Corp. [EXC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.87. With this latest performance, EXC shares gained by 0.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.66 for Exelon Corp. [EXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.80, while it was recorded at 40.57 for the last single week of trading, and 41.42 for the last 200 days.

Exelon Corp. [EXC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exelon Corp. [EXC] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.56 and a Gross Margin at +24.85. Exelon Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.77.

Return on Total Capital for EXC is now 4.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Exelon Corp. [EXC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 161.86. Additionally, EXC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 144.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Exelon Corp. [EXC] managed to generate an average of $107,748 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Exelon Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.86 and a Current Ratio set at 0.95.

Earnings analysis for Exelon Corp. [EXC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelon Corp. go to 7.15%.

Insider trade positions for Exelon Corp. [EXC]

The top three institutional holders of EXC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with EXC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.