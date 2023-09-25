why T2 Biosystems Inc [TTOO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $0.15

T2 Biosystems Inc [NASDAQ: TTOO] loss -12.35% on the last trading session, reaching $0.25 price per share at the time. The company report on September 19, 2023 at 9:00 AM that T2 Biosystems Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for the T2Biothreat Panel.

The only FDA-cleared multi-target biothreat product developed and manufactured by a U.S. owned company.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

T2 Biosystems Inc represents 333.58 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $84.73 million with the latest information. TTOO stock price has been found in the range of $0.2433 to $0.275.

If compared to the average trading volume of 114.22M shares, TTOO reached a trading volume of 72134631 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about T2 Biosystems Inc [TTOO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTOO shares is $0.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTOO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for T2 Biosystems Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T2 Biosystems Inc is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTOO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.42.

Trading performance analysis for TTOO stock

T2 Biosystems Inc [TTOO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.37. With this latest performance, TTOO shares dropped by -46.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTOO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.95 for T2 Biosystems Inc [TTOO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2909, while it was recorded at 0.3287 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6056 for the last 200 days.

T2 Biosystems Inc [TTOO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and T2 Biosystems Inc [TTOO] shares currently have an operating margin of -242.30 and a Gross Margin at +6.07. T2 Biosystems Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -277.98.

Return on Total Capital for TTOO is now -166.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -198.55. Additionally, TTOO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 302.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 172.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, T2 Biosystems Inc [TTOO] managed to generate an average of -$392,424 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.T2 Biosystems Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.36.

T2 Biosystems Inc [TTOO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTOO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for T2 Biosystems Inc go to 60.82%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at T2 Biosystems Inc [TTOO]

The top three institutional holders of TTOO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TTOO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TTOO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.