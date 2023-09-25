why Seelos Therapeutics Inc [SEEL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.33

Seelos Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: SEEL] slipped around -0.03 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.16 at the close of the session, down -14.26%. The company report on September 21, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Seelos Therapeutics Announces Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock and Warrants to Purchase Common Stock.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL) (“Seelos”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 15,000,000 shares of common stock and warrants to purchase up to 10,010,010 shares of common stock at a combined offering price of $0.30 per share and accompanying warrant pursuant to a registered direct offering, resulting in total gross proceeds of approximately $4.5 million before deducting fees payable to financial advisors and other estimated offering expenses payable by Seelos, excluding the proceeds, if any from the exercise of the warrants. The warrants will have an exercise price of $0.325, will be exercisable immediately, will expire five years from their issuance and contain an alternative cashless exercise provision whereby a warrant may be exchanged cashlessly for shares of common stock at the rate of.999 of a share per full share otherwise issuable upon a cash exercise.

Seelos intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, to advance the development of its product candidates and the repayment approximately $0.7 million under the convertible promissory note previously issued to Lind Global Asset Management V, LLC. This offering is expected to close on or about September 25, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc stock is now -76.01% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SEEL Stock saw the intraday high of $0.1949 and lowest of $0.1523 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.66, which means current price is +6.96% above from all time high which was touched on 08/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.28M shares, SEEL reached a trading volume of 25759798 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SEEL shares is $3.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SEEL stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Seelos Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seelos Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for SEEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.20.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc [SEEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -82.33. With this latest performance, SEEL shares dropped by -84.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.73 for Seelos Therapeutics Inc [SEEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1876, while it was recorded at 0.4986 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9461 for the last 200 days.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc [SEEL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for SEEL is now -165.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -202.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -314.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -138.42. Additionally, SEEL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 211.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 88.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Seelos Therapeutics Inc [SEEL] managed to generate an average of -$4,595,875 per employee.Seelos Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.21 and a Current Ratio set at 0.21.

Insider trade positions for Seelos Therapeutics Inc [SEEL]

The top three institutional holders of SEEL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SEEL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SEEL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.