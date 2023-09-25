why Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $392.78

Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ: MSFT] slipped around -2.52 points on Friday, while shares priced at $317.01 at the close of the session, down -0.79%. The company report on September 19, 2023 at 9:02 AM that Microsoft announces quarterly dividend increase.

Annual shareholders meeting set for Dec. 7, 2023.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Microsoft Corp. on Tuesday announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share, reflecting a 7 cent or 10% increase over the previous quarter’s dividend. The dividend is payable Dec. 14, 2023, to shareholders of record on Nov. 16, 2023. The ex-dividend date will be Nov. 15, 2023.

Microsoft Corporation stock is now 32.19% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MSFT Stock saw the intraday high of $321.45 and lowest of $316.15 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 366.78, which means current price is +44.52% above from all time high which was touched on 07/18/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 24.86M shares, MSFT reached a trading volume of 21396169 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSFT shares is $392.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSFT stock is a recommendation set at 1.41. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Microsoft Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microsoft Corporation is set at 6.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for MSFT in the course of the last twelve months was 39.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.75.

How has MSFT stock performed recently?

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.00. With this latest performance, MSFT shares dropped by -3.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.21 for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 330.95, while it was recorded at 323.00 for the last single week of trading, and 294.45 for the last 200 days.

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.77 and a Gross Margin at +68.92. Microsoft Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.15.

Return on Total Capital for MSFT is now 33.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.52. Additionally, MSFT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] managed to generate an average of $327,425 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Microsoft Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.75 and a Current Ratio set at 1.77.

Earnings analysis for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microsoft Corporation go to 16.95%.

Insider trade positions for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]

There are presently around $1.55 trillion, or 72.4% of MSFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MSFT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MSFT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MSFT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.