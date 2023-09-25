why Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $173.67

Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ: AMZN] closed the trading session at $129.12 on 09/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $128.52, while the highest price level was $132.03. The company report on September 20, 2023 at 12:20 PM that Amazon Introduces Its Most Powerful Fire TV Sticks Ever and Unveils Generative AI Updates for Fire TV.

All-new Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the smartest, most powerful Fire TV Stick ever—boosts performance and adds the Fire TV Ambient Experience and support for Wi-Fi 6E.

All-new Fire TV Stick 4K delivers Fire TV Stick’s best performance for under $50, with nearly 30% more power than the previous generation, plus support for Wi-Fi 6.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 53.71 percent and weekly performance of -8.03 percent. The stock has been moved at 30.81 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.72 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.16 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 53.86M shares, AMZN reached to a volume of 58135510 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMZN shares is $173.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.24. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Amazon.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amazon.com Inc. is set at 3.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMZN in the course of the last twelve months was 412.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

AMZN stock trade performance evaluation

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.03. With this latest performance, AMZN shares dropped by -4.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.69 for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 135.31, while it was recorded at 134.27 for the last single week of trading, and 112.21 for the last 200 days.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.63 and a Gross Margin at +43.81. Amazon.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.53.

Return on Total Capital for AMZN is now 4.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 106.11. Additionally, AMZN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] managed to generate an average of -$1,766 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.16.Amazon.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.95.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amazon.com Inc. go to 36.26%.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $723.07 billion, or 60.1% of AMZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMZN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AMZN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AMZN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.