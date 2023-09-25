Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU]. What else is Wall St. saying

Jetblue Airways Corp [NASDAQ: JBLU] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $4.56 during the day while it closed the day at $4.52. The company report on September 20, 2023 at 9:28 PM that JetBlue Adds Amsterdam Service from Boston Starting Today.

Daily Nonstop Service from Boston to Amsterdam Expands the Airline’s Award-Winning Mint® and Core Product Offerings to New England Customers.

To Celebrate Launch, Limited Roundtrip Fares Starting at $2,199 and €1,599 in Mint and $499 and €399 in Core Available.

Jetblue Airways Corp stock has also loss -9.05% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JBLU stock has declined by -43.07% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -31.83% and lost -30.25% year-on date.

The market cap for JBLU stock reached $1.51 billion, with 333.25 million shares outstanding and 332.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.69M shares, JBLU reached a trading volume of 10989494 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JBLU shares is $13.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JBLU stock is a recommendation set at 3.23. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Jetblue Airways Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on August 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jetblue Airways Corp is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for JBLU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.00.

JBLU stock trade performance evaluation

Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.05. With this latest performance, JBLU shares dropped by -28.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JBLU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 21.56 for Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.41, while it was recorded at 4.59 for the last single week of trading, and 7.28 for the last 200 days.

Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.94 and a Gross Margin at +1.21. Jetblue Airways Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.95.

Return on Total Capital for JBLU is now -2.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 123.01. Additionally, JBLU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.97.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Jetblue Airways Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.55 and a Current Ratio set at 0.57.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JBLU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jetblue Airways Corp go to 7.10%.

Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of JBLU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in JBLU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in JBLU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.