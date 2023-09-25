Wall Street Analyst Upgrade General Motors Company [GM]. What else is Wall St. saying

General Motors Company [NYSE: GM] loss -0.40% or -0.13 points to close at $32.58 with a heavy trading volume of 14239595 shares. The company report on September 13, 2023 at 9:02 AM that GM Defense and NP Aerospace Sign Cooperation Agreement.

– GM Defense LLC, a subsidiary of General Motors (GM), and NP Aerospace signed a collaborative Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to develop cooperative research and development, post-production support, and global logistics and sustainment for integrated vehicles, power and propulsion, autonomy and connectivity, fuel cell, power generation, system integration and platform integration. Company leaders signed the MOU during the Defense and Security Equipment International (DSEI) 2023.

The MOU enables GM Defense to deliver military solutions more effectively, like the light and agile ISV, to global defense and government customers. Based on the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 midsize truck architecture, the ISV features 90 percent commercial-off-the-shelf parts, including Chevrolet Performance components, adapted to meet U.S. Army requirements. GM Defense expanded on the ISV program of record to develop the ISV Family of Vehicles, which includes variants designed to support diverse mission use cases and meet future customer demand. The business is also developing a purpose-built Heavy-Duty armored Sport Utility Vehicle (HD SUV) solution, an armored HD architecture that is gaining interest among international defense and government customers to meet global protection missions.

It opened the trading session at $33.00, the shares rose to $33.575 and dropped to $32.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GM points out that the company has recorded -3.44% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -4.76% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 12.56M shares, GM reached to a volume of 14239595 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about General Motors Company [GM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GM shares is $49.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GM stock is a recommendation set at 2.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for General Motors Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Motors Company is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for GM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.05.

Trading performance analysis for GM stock

General Motors Company [GM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.04. With this latest performance, GM shares dropped by -2.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.92 for General Motors Company [GM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.13, while it was recorded at 33.16 for the last single week of trading, and 36.06 for the last 200 days.

General Motors Company [GM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Motors Company [GM] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.58 and a Gross Margin at +19.64. General Motors Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.34.

Return on Total Capital for GM is now 5.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, General Motors Company [GM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 170.98. Additionally, GM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, General Motors Company [GM] managed to generate an average of $59,485 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.General Motors Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.96 and a Current Ratio set at 1.15.

General Motors Company [GM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Motors Company go to -10.28%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at General Motors Company [GM]

The top three institutional holders of GM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in GM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in GM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.