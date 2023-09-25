Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [SPCE] Revenue clocked in at $3.90 million, down -50.86% YTD: What’s Next?

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [NYSE: SPCE] closed the trading session at $1.71 on 09/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.70, while the highest price level was $1.88. The company report on September 18, 2023 at 8:24 PM that Virgin Galactic Reports Inducement Awards Under NYSE Listing Rule 303A.08.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) (“Virgin Galactic”) announced that the Compensation Committee of Virgin Galactic’s Board of Directors approved the grants of time-based inducement restricted stock unit awards covering an aggregate of 15,185 shares of Virgin Galactic common stock to two new non-executive employees, each effective September 15, 2023.

The awards were granted under Virgin Galactic’s 2023 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan, which provides for the granting of equity awards to new employees of Virgin Galactic. The restricted stock unit awards will vest over a four-year period: 25% of the underlying shares will vest on the first anniversary of the grant date and the remaining 75% of the shares will vest over the remaining 12 quarters, subject to continued service. The awards were granted as an inducement material to the new employees entering into employment with Virgin Galactic, in accordance with NYSE Listing Rule 303A.08.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -50.86 percent and weekly performance of -16.59 percent. The stock has been moved at -57.57 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -38.04 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -60.60 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 20.50M shares, SPCE reached to a volume of 11070544 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [SPCE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPCE shares is $4.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPCE stock is a recommendation set at 3.23. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alembic Global Advisors have made an estimate for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 160.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.67.

SPCE stock trade performance evaluation

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [SPCE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.59. With this latest performance, SPCE shares dropped by -38.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.80 for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [SPCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.9750, while it was recorded at 1.8620 for the last single week of trading, and 4.0341 for the last 200 days.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [SPCE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [SPCE] shares currently have an operating margin of -21625.61 and a Gross Margin at -462.46. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21632.87.

Return on Total Capital for SPCE is now -52.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -53.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [SPCE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 98.99. Additionally, SPCE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 98.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [SPCE] managed to generate an average of -$428,947 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.35 and a Current Ratio set at 5.45.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc [SPCE]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SPCE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SPCE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SPCE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.