United States Steel Corp. [X] Is Currently 2.47 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

United States Steel Corp. [NYSE: X] price surged by 2.47 percent to reach at $0.77. The company report on September 21, 2023 at 12:13 PM that U. S. Steel Named One of America’s Most Loved Workplaces® by Newsweek for Third Consecutive Year.

Top Workplace Distinction Recognizes U. S. Steel’s Culture and Emphasis on Respect, Caring, and Appreciation for Its Employees.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A sum of 9874277 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.88M shares. United States Steel Corp. shares reached a high of $32.055 and dropped to a low of $31.51 until finishing in the latest session at $32.00.

The one-year X stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.74. The average equity rating for X stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on United States Steel Corp. [X]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for X shares is $32.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on X stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for United States Steel Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United States Steel Corp. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for X stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for X in the course of the last twelve months was 27.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

X Stock Performance Analysis:

United States Steel Corp. [X] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.30. With this latest performance, X shares gained by 2.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for X stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.21 for United States Steel Corp. [X]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.22, while it was recorded at 31.37 for the last single week of trading, and 26.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into United States Steel Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United States Steel Corp. [X] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.05 and a Gross Margin at +15.89. United States Steel Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.97.

Return on Total Capital for X is now 21.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United States Steel Corp. [X] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.43. Additionally, X Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 39.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, United States Steel Corp. [X] managed to generate an average of $110,994 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.13.United States Steel Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.92.

X Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for X. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United States Steel Corp. go to -17.45%.

United States Steel Corp. [X] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of X stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in X stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in X stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.