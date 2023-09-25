Uber Technologies Inc [UBER] stock Reiterated by BTIG Research analyst, price target now $60

Uber Technologies Inc [NYSE: UBER] plunged by -$0.19 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $45.345 during the day while it closed the day at $44.41. The company report on September 20, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Uber Eats adds Staples to Deliver Office and School Products Nationwide.

Nearly 1,000 Staples locations are now available to shop on demand through the Uber Eats platform.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Today Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) and Staples, the working and learning store, announced that they are teaming up to bring business, office and school essentials to customers across the US.

Uber Technologies Inc stock has also loss -6.54% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UBER stock has inclined by 2.47% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 42.43% and gained 79.58% year-on date.

The market cap for UBER stock reached $90.75 billion, with 2.01 billion shares outstanding and 1.95 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 20.71M shares, UBER reached a trading volume of 16100445 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Uber Technologies Inc [UBER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBER shares is $58.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBER stock is a recommendation set at 1.23. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Uber Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uber Technologies Inc is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for UBER in the course of the last twelve months was 46.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.23.

UBER stock trade performance evaluation

Uber Technologies Inc [UBER] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.54. With this latest performance, UBER shares dropped by -1.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.20 for Uber Technologies Inc [UBER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.05, while it was recorded at 45.93 for the last single week of trading, and 36.93 for the last 200 days.

Uber Technologies Inc [UBER]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uber Technologies Inc [UBER] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.29 and a Gross Margin at +28.69. Uber Technologies Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.68.

Return on Total Capital for UBER is now -4.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -83.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -25.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Uber Technologies Inc [UBER] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 159.63. Additionally, UBER Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 152.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Uber Technologies Inc [UBER] managed to generate an average of -$278,689 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Uber Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.23 and a Current Ratio set at 1.23.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Uber Technologies Inc [UBER] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Uber Technologies Inc go to 77.01%.

Uber Technologies Inc [UBER]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of UBER stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in UBER stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in UBER stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.