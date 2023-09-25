Stifel lifts Canoo Inc [GOEV] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Canoo Inc [NASDAQ: GOEV] jumped around 0.01 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.45 at the close of the session, up 1.51%. The company report on September 21, 2023 at 8:30 AM that PAWNEE NATION AND CANOO PARTNER FOR CLEAN TECHNOLOGY JOBS AND GROWTH.

Under the Historic Agreement, Pawnee Tribal Officials and Canoo Will Work Together to Deploy Zero-Emission Vehicles and Promote Employment, Entrepreneurial Opportunities .

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Canoo Technologies (NASDAQ: GOEV) announced today that it has established an agreement with the Pawnee Nation, based in Pawnee, Oklahoma, to identify and nurture emerging business and job opportunities in Oklahoma’s growing clean energy industry.

Canoo Inc stock is now -63.41% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GOEV Stock saw the intraday high of $0.458 and lowest of $0.4317 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.41, which means current price is +8.83% above from all time high which was touched on 01/27/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 36.71M shares, GOEV reached a trading volume of 13784525 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Canoo Inc [GOEV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOEV shares is $3.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOEV stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Canoo Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canoo Inc is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has GOEV stock performed recently?

Canoo Inc [GOEV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.68. With this latest performance, GOEV shares dropped by -15.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.49 for Canoo Inc [GOEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5568, while it was recorded at 0.4570 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7487 for the last 200 days.

Canoo Inc [GOEV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Canoo Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.13.

Insider trade positions for Canoo Inc [GOEV]

The top three institutional holders of GOEV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in GOEV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in GOEV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.