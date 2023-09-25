RTX Corp [RTX] Revenue clocked in at $70.57 billion, down -29.07% YTD: What’s Next?

RTX Corp [NYSE: RTX] traded at a low on 09/22/23, posting a -1.46 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $71.58. The company report on September 13, 2023 at 11:12 AM that RTX business Collins Aerospace selected by BAE Systems as Large Area Display provider for Eurofighter Typhoon cockpit development.

RTX (NYSE: RTX) business Collins Aerospace has been selected by BAE Systems as the provider for Large Area Display technology to be integrated into the cockpits of future Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft.

The ultra-high-definition Large Area Display (LAD) will be used by BAE Systems as part of its rapid capability development programme, Project Medulla, which sees it investing in future technologies for use across its combat air portfolio, including Eurofighter Typhoon.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9672407 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of RTX Corp stands at 2.03% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.88%.

The market cap for RTX stock reached $104.19 billion, with 1.47 billion shares outstanding and 1.45 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.52M shares, RTX reached a trading volume of 9672407 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about RTX Corp [RTX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RTX shares is $110.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for RTX Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RTX Corp is set at 1.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for RTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for RTX in the course of the last twelve months was 36.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.81.

How has RTX stock performed recently?

RTX Corp [RTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.57. With this latest performance, RTX shares dropped by -16.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 16.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 10.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 20.86 for RTX Corp [RTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.05, while it was recorded at 73.78 for the last single week of trading, and 94.99 for the last 200 days.

RTX Corp [RTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RTX Corp [RTX] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.89 and a Gross Margin at +20.38. RTX Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.78.

Return on Total Capital for RTX is now 4.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RTX Corp [RTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.61. Additionally, RTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RTX Corp [RTX] managed to generate an average of $28,659 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.RTX Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.81 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for RTX Corp [RTX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RTX Corp go to 12.97%.

Insider trade positions for RTX Corp [RTX]

