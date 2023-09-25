NextEra Energy Inc [NEE] Stock trading around $67.70 per share: What’s Next?

NextEra Energy Inc [NYSE: NEE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.18% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.37%. The company report on August 30, 2023 at 7:30 AM that NextEra Energy announces settlement rate for corporate units issued in September 2020.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) today announced the settlement rate for the stock purchase contracts that are components of corporate units (NYSE: NEE PRQ) issued in September 2020. Holders of the corporate units will receive 0.6836 shares of NextEra Energy common stock for each stock purchase contract they hold, with cash to be paid in lieu of any fractional shares. The settlement rate is based upon the average of the closing price per share of NextEra Energy common stock on the New York Stock Exchange for the 20 consecutive trading days ending on Aug. 29, 2023.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Consequently, on Sept. 1, 2023, each holder of the corporate units on that date will receive, following payment of $50.00 for each unit held, 0.6836 shares of NextEra Energy common stock for each such unit. The holders’ obligations to make such payments will be satisfied with proceeds generated by the successful remarketing on Aug. 10, 2023, of the NextEra Energy Capital Holdings, Inc. debentures that formerly constituted a component of the corporate units.

Over the last 12 months, NEE stock dropped by -19.38%. The one-year NextEra Energy Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.36. The average equity rating for NEE stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $138.86 billion, with 2.05 billion shares outstanding and 2.04 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.12M shares, NEE stock reached a trading volume of 11796433 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NextEra Energy Inc [NEE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEE shares is $89.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEE stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for NextEra Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextEra Energy Inc is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.77.

NEE Stock Performance Analysis:

NextEra Energy Inc [NEE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.37. With this latest performance, NEE shares dropped by -0.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.73 for NextEra Energy Inc [NEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.37, while it was recorded at 67.56 for the last single week of trading, and 75.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NextEra Energy Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NextEra Energy Inc [NEE] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.59 and a Gross Margin at +42.40. NextEra Energy Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.59.

Return on Total Capital for NEE is now 8.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NextEra Energy Inc [NEE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 166.63. Additionally, NEE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 141.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NextEra Energy Inc [NEE] managed to generate an average of $271,046 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.NextEra Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.45 and a Current Ratio set at 0.53.

NEE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextEra Energy Inc go to 9.02%.

NextEra Energy Inc [NEE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NEE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NEE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NEE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.