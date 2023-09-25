MPLX LP [MPLX] gain 6.67% so far this year. What now?

MPLX LP [NYSE: MPLX] gained 0.32% on the last trading session, reaching $35.03 price per share at the time. The company report on September 12, 2023 at 9:00 PM that MPLX LP to Report Third-Quarter Financial Results on October 31, 2023.

MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) will host a conference call on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. EDT to discuss 2023 third-quarter financial results.

Interested parties may listen to the conference call by visiting MPLX’s website at www.mplx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on MPLX’s website for two weeks. Financial information, including the earnings release and other investor-related material, will also be available online prior to the conference call and webcast at www.mplx.com.

MPLX LP represents 1.00 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $35.07 billion with the latest information. MPLX stock price has been found in the range of $35.00 to $35.43.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, MPLX reached a trading volume of 10758143 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MPLX LP [MPLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPLX shares is $40.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPLX stock is a recommendation set at 1.93. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for MPLX LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MPLX LP is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPLX in the course of the last twelve months was 8.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.65.

Trading performance analysis for MPLX stock

MPLX LP [MPLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.20. With this latest performance, MPLX shares gained by 0.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.34 for MPLX LP [MPLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.93, while it was recorded at 34.96 for the last single week of trading, and 34.24 for the last 200 days.

MPLX LP [MPLX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MPLX LP [MPLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.52 and a Gross Margin at +43.55. MPLX LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.41.

Return on Total Capital for MPLX is now 13.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MPLX LP [MPLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 152.91. Additionally, MPLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 164.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MPLX LP [MPLX] managed to generate an average of $678,713 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.MPLX LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.65 and a Current Ratio set at 1.76.

MPLX LP [MPLX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPLX LP go to 4.82%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at MPLX LP [MPLX]

The top three institutional holders of MPLX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MPLX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MPLX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.