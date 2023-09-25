Market cap of Western Midstream Partners LP [WES] reaches 10.28B – now what?

Western Midstream Partners LP [NYSE: WES] gained 0.34% on the last trading session, reaching $26.72 price per share at the time. The company report on September 5, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Western Midstream Announces Expansion of Powder River Basin Footprint With the Acquisition of Meritage Midstream.

Transforms and significantly expands WES’s existing Powder River Basin asset base with the addition of natural gas gathering and processing facilities, increasing total natural gas processing capacity to 440 MMcf/d.

Diversifies customer base through long-term contracts, acreage dedications, and minimum-volume commitments with investment grade counterparties.

Western Midstream Partners LP represents 384.07 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.28 billion with the latest information. WES stock price has been found in the range of $26.35 to $27.58.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, WES reached a trading volume of 10238797 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Western Midstream Partners LP [WES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WES shares is $31.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WES stock is a recommendation set at 2.07. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Western Midstream Partners LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Western Midstream Partners LP is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for WES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for WES in the course of the last twelve months was 8.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.28.

Trading performance analysis for WES stock

Western Midstream Partners LP [WES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.81. With this latest performance, WES shares dropped by -1.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.68 for Western Midstream Partners LP [WES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.18, while it was recorded at 26.59 for the last single week of trading, and 26.70 for the last 200 days.

Western Midstream Partners LP [WES]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Western Midstream Partners LP [WES] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.63 and a Gross Margin at +49.02. Western Midstream Partners LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.58.

Return on Total Capital for WES is now 13.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Western Midstream Partners LP [WES] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 229.80. Additionally, WES Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 222.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Western Midstream Partners LP [WES] managed to generate an average of $977,454 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Western Midstream Partners LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.28 and a Current Ratio set at 1.28.

Western Midstream Partners LP [WES]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Western Midstream Partners LP go to 10.46%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Western Midstream Partners LP [WES]

The top three institutional holders of WES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in WES stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in WES stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.