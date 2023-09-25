Market cap of Riot Platforms Inc [RIOT] reaches 1.71B – now what?

Riot Platforms Inc [NASDAQ: RIOT] price plunged by -3.55 percent to reach at -$0.34. The company report on September 8, 2023 at 2:58 PM that Riot Responds to Recent Inquiries Regarding Its Power Strategy.

In particular, on September 6, 2023, CNBC published a story titled Texas paid bitcoin miner Riot $31.7 million to shut down during heat wave in August. Unfortunately, this sensational and inaccurate headline has caused confusion, which we would like to dispel.

A sum of 10103206 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 21.73M shares. Riot Platforms Inc shares reached a high of $9.7593 and dropped to a low of $9.18 until finishing in the latest session at $9.24.

The one-year RIOT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 46.62. The average equity rating for RIOT stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Riot Platforms Inc [RIOT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIOT shares is $17.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIOT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Riot Platforms Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Riot Platforms Inc is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.32.

RIOT Stock Performance Analysis:

Riot Platforms Inc [RIOT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.21. With this latest performance, RIOT shares dropped by -16.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.46 for Riot Platforms Inc [RIOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.86, while it was recorded at 10.04 for the last single week of trading, and 9.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Riot Platforms Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Riot Platforms Inc [RIOT] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.41 and a Gross Margin at -16.39. Riot Platforms Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -196.61.

Return on Total Capital for RIOT is now -8.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Riot Platforms Inc [RIOT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.93. Additionally, RIOT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Riot Platforms Inc [RIOT] managed to generate an average of -$1,042,031 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Riot Platforms Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.49 and a Current Ratio set at 6.49.

RIOT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIOT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Riot Platforms Inc go to 29.80%.

Riot Platforms Inc [RIOT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of RIOT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in RIOT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in RIOT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.