Market cap of Oracle Corp. [ORCL] reaches 295.94B – now what?

Oracle Corp. [NYSE: ORCL] loss -0.37% or -0.4 points to close at $109.03 with a heavy trading volume of 11145368 shares. The company report on September 20, 2023 at 8:07 AM that Oracle Expands Distributed Cloud Offerings to Help Organizations Innovate Anywhere.

Oracle Database@Azure, MySQL HeatWave Lakehouse on AWS, and Oracle Alloy provide organizations with more flexibility to deploy cloud services anywhere.

Oracle CloudWorld — Oracle continues to expand its distributed cloud offerings to meet organizations’ diverse needs and the growing worldwide demand for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) services. The latest additions to OCI’s distributed cloud include Oracle Database@Azure and MySQL HeatWave Lakehouse on AWS. As a result, organizations gain even more flexibility to deploy cloud services anywhere while addressing a variety of data privacy, data sovereignty, and low latency requirements, as well as access to more than 100 services designed to run any workload. Demonstrating the success of its distributed cloud strategy, Oracle also announced increased global partner adoption of Oracle Alloy.

It opened the trading session at $109.99, the shares rose to $110.60 and dropped to $108.51, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ORCL points out that the company has recorded 24.21% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -79.38% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.29M shares, ORCL reached to a volume of 11145368 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Oracle Corp. [ORCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCL shares is $86.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.12. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Oracle Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oracle Corp. is set at 3.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 126.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORCL in the course of the last twelve months was 31.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.87.

Trading performance analysis for ORCL stock

Oracle Corp. [ORCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.28. With this latest performance, ORCL shares dropped by -7.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.31 for Oracle Corp. [ORCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 116.73, while it was recorded at 111.26 for the last single week of trading, and 100.30 for the last 200 days.

Oracle Corp. [ORCL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oracle Corp. [ORCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.58 and a Gross Margin at +65.68. Oracle Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.02.

Return on Total Capital for ORCL is now 16.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oracle Corp. [ORCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8,885.93. Additionally, ORCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 98.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8,426.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 93.78.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oracle Corp. [ORCL] managed to generate an average of $51,848 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Oracle Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.87 and a Current Ratio set at 0.87.

Oracle Corp. [ORCL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oracle Corp. go to 13.52%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Oracle Corp. [ORCL]

The top three institutional holders of ORCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ORCL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ORCL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.