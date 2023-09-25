Market cap of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc [NVOS] reaches 40.97M – now what?

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc [NASDAQ: NVOS] plunged by -$0.01 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.2895 during the day while it closed the day at $0.26. The company report on September 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM that Novo Integrated Sciences Provides Update on Certain Current Actions and Events.

September 29, 2023 Shareholder Meeting Voting Update.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) (the “Company” or “Novo”), today provides an update with respect to certain actions and events, as follows:.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc stock has also loss -35.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NVOS stock has inclined by 68.83% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 119.97% and gained 29.29% year-on date.

The market cap for NVOS stock reached $40.97 million, with 157.59 million shares outstanding and 143.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 44.92M shares, NVOS reached a trading volume of 15125131 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Novo Integrated Sciences Inc [NVOS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

NVOS stock trade performance evaluation

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc [NVOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -35.00. With this latest performance, NVOS shares gained by 30.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 119.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.74 for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc [NVOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1832, while it was recorded at 0.2784 for the last single week of trading, and 0.1542 for the last 200 days.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc [NVOS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novo Integrated Sciences Inc [NVOS] shares currently have an operating margin of -81.67 and a Gross Margin at +17.92. Novo Integrated Sciences Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -279.86.

Return on Total Capital for NVOS is now -20.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -84.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -99.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -63.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc [NVOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.41. Additionally, NVOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc [NVOS] managed to generate an average of -$159,462 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Novo Integrated Sciences Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.49 and a Current Ratio set at 0.64.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc [NVOS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NVOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NVOS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NVOS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.