Market cap of EZGO Technologies Ltd [EZGO] reaches 9.30M – now what?

EZGO Technologies Ltd [NASDAQ: EZGO] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.164 during the day while it closed the day at $0.15. The company report on September 13, 2023 at 10:15 AM that Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Exclusive Placement Agent on a $9.6 Million Registered Direct Offering for EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO).

EZGO Technologies Ltd stock has also loss -11.28% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EZGO stock has declined by -91.16% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -88.42% and lost -77.59% year-on date.

The market cap for EZGO stock reached $9.30 million, with 62.28 million shares outstanding and 56.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.02M shares, EZGO reached a trading volume of 10073315 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EZGO Technologies Ltd is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for EZGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

EZGO Technologies Ltd [EZGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.28. With this latest performance, EZGO shares dropped by -93.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EZGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.48 for EZGO Technologies Ltd [EZGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6629, while it was recorded at 0.1547 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4009 for the last 200 days.

EZGO Technologies Ltd [EZGO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EZGO Technologies Ltd [EZGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -37.16 and a Gross Margin at +1.26. EZGO Technologies Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.70.

Return on Total Capital for EZGO is now -17.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EZGO Technologies Ltd [EZGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.14. Additionally, EZGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.90.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.EZGO Technologies Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.31 and a Current Ratio set at 2.68.

EZGO Technologies Ltd [EZGO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of EZGO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in EZGO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in EZGO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.