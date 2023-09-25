Market Analysts see Micron Technology Inc. [MU] gaining to $85. Time to buy?

Micron Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: MU] jumped around 0.98 points on Friday, while shares priced at $68.88 at the close of the session, up 1.44%. The company report on August 29, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Micron Technology to Report Fiscal Fourth Quarter Results on September 27, 2023.

The call will be webcast live at investors.micron.com. Webcast replays of presentations can be accessed from Micron’s Investor Relations website for approximately one year after the call.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Micron Technology Inc. stock is now 37.82% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MU Stock saw the intraday high of $69.75 and lowest of $67.79 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 74.77, which means current price is +39.01% above from all time high which was touched on 05/30/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 13.99M shares, MU reached a trading volume of 12532197 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Micron Technology Inc. [MU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MU shares is $78.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MU stock is a recommendation set at 1.89. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Micron Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Micron Technology Inc. is set at 1.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for MU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.45.

How has MU stock performed recently?

Micron Technology Inc. [MU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.43. With this latest performance, MU shares gained by 5.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.96 for Micron Technology Inc. [MU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.60, while it was recorded at 69.53 for the last single week of trading, and 62.20 for the last 200 days.

Micron Technology Inc. [MU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Micron Technology Inc. [MU] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.76 and a Gross Margin at +45.36. Micron Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.24.

Return on Total Capital for MU is now 17.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Micron Technology Inc. [MU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.18. Additionally, MU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Micron Technology Inc. [MU] managed to generate an average of $180,979 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Micron Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.64 and a Current Ratio set at 4.26.

Earnings analysis for Micron Technology Inc. [MU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Micron Technology Inc. go to 36.92%.

Insider trade positions for Micron Technology Inc. [MU]

The top three institutional holders of MU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.