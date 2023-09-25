Market Analysts see AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC] gaining to $19. Time to buy?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [NYSE: AMC] traded at a low on 09/22/23, posting a -1.04 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $7.62. The company report on September 20, 2023 at 3:16 PM that Fathom Events and TBN Announce Extension of ROUTE 60: THE BIBLICAL HIGHWAY.

Film’s Successful Launch in Over 1,000 Theaters Extended Through September 21.

With the success of ROUTE 60: THE BIBLICAL HIGHWAY’S two day theatrical release, TBN and Fathom Events announce the extension of the film in theaters through September 21.This film follows ambassador, David Friedman, and secretary, Mike Pompeo, on their trek through Route 60 in Israel.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13825505 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc stands at 9.30% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.35%.

The market cap for AMC stock reached $1.21 billion, with 158.36 million shares outstanding and 157.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.73M shares, AMC reached a trading volume of 13825505 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMC shares is $4.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMC stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc is set at 1.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28.

How has AMC stock performed recently?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.85. With this latest performance, AMC shares dropped by -61.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.42 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.63, while it was recorded at 7.91 for the last single week of trading, and 45.57 for the last 200 days.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.90 and a Gross Margin at +18.07. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.89.

Return on Total Capital for AMC is now -4.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.87. Additionally, AMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 135.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 109.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC] managed to generate an average of -$28,895 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.46 and a Current Ratio set at 0.46.

Earnings analysis for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc go to 4.35%.

Insider trade positions for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc [AMC]

The top three institutional holders of AMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AMC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AMC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.