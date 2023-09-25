H.C. Wainwright lifts SoundHound AI Inc [SOUN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

SoundHound AI Inc [NASDAQ: SOUN] loss -4.71% on the last trading session, reaching $1.82 price per share at the time. The company report on September 19, 2023 at 9:00 AM that SoundHound AI Appoints PwC as Auditor.

SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in voice artificial intelligence, today announced the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (“PwC”) as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm, effective September 13, 2023. PwC replaces the Company’s former auditor, Armanino LLP.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The appointment of PwC was made by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of SoundHound AI, Inc.

SoundHound AI Inc represents 160.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $68.23 million with the latest information. SOUN stock price has been found in the range of $1.80 to $2.01.

If compared to the average trading volume of 17.31M shares, SOUN reached a trading volume of 9945273 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SoundHound AI Inc [SOUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOUN shares is $5.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOUN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for SoundHound AI Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SoundHound AI Inc is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 30.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.09.

Trading performance analysis for SOUN stock

SoundHound AI Inc [SOUN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.55. With this latest performance, SOUN shares dropped by -25.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.00 for SoundHound AI Inc [SOUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.4146, while it was recorded at 2.0300 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5124 for the last 200 days.

SoundHound AI Inc [SOUN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SoundHound AI Inc [SOUN] shares currently have an operating margin of -338.61 and a Gross Margin at +69.16. SoundHound AI Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -370.63.

Return on Total Capital for SOUN is now -148.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -189.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -236.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -134.47. Additionally, SOUN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 490.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 115.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SoundHound AI Inc [SOUN] managed to generate an average of -$268,309 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.SoundHound AI Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

SoundHound AI Inc [SOUN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SOUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SoundHound AI Inc go to 52.81%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at SoundHound AI Inc [SOUN]

The top three institutional holders of SOUN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SOUN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SOUN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.