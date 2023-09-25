GSE Systems Inc. [GVP] stock Initiated by Maxim Group analyst, price target now $5

GSE Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: GVP] traded at a low on 09/22/23, posting a 0.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.30. The company report on August 14, 2023 at 4:05 PM that GSE Systems Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Conference Call Scheduled for today, August 14, 2023 at 4:30pm ET.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GSE Systems, Inc. (“GSE Solutions”, “GSE”, or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: GVP), a leader in advanced engineering and workforce solutions that support the future of clean energy production and decarbonization initiatives of the nuclear power industry, today announced financial results for the second quarter (“Q2”) ended June 30, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 32264034 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of GSE Systems Inc. stands at 23.88% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.44%.

The market cap for GVP stock reached $7.44 million, with 22.45 million shares outstanding and 20.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 85.30K shares, GVP reached a trading volume of 32264034 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GSE Systems Inc. [GVP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GVP shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GVP stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for GSE Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GSE Systems Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for GVP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

How has GVP stock performed recently?

GSE Systems Inc. [GVP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.14. With this latest performance, GVP shares dropped by -13.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GVP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.97 for GSE Systems Inc. [GVP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3791, while it was recorded at 0.3080 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5947 for the last 200 days.

GSE Systems Inc. [GVP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GSE Systems Inc. [GVP] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.46 and a Gross Margin at +22.50. GSE Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.14.

Return on Total Capital for GVP is now -33.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -88.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -92.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GSE Systems Inc. [GVP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.37. Additionally, GVP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GSE Systems Inc. [GVP] managed to generate an average of -$55,191 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.46.GSE Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.93 and a Current Ratio set at 0.93.

Earnings analysis for GSE Systems Inc. [GVP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GVP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GSE Systems Inc. go to 21.88%.

Insider trade positions for GSE Systems Inc. [GVP]

The top three institutional holders of GVP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in GVP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in GVP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.