Goldman lifts Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR [BBD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR [NYSE: BBD] loss -0.69% on the last trading session, reaching $2.87 price per share at the time.

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR represents 5.31 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $15.25 billion with the latest information. BBD stock price has been found in the range of $2.87 to $2.92.

If compared to the average trading volume of 20.47M shares, BBD reached a trading volume of 10681138 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR [BBD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBD shares is $4.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBD stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBD in the course of the last twelve months was 0.23.

Trading performance analysis for BBD stock

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR [BBD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.21. With this latest performance, BBD shares dropped by -8.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.68 for Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR [BBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.16, while it was recorded at 2.98 for the last single week of trading, and 2.96 for the last 200 days.

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR [BBD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR [BBD] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.75. Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.53.

Return on Total Capital for BBD is now 3.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR [BBD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 353.75. Additionally, BBD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 144.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR [BBD] managed to generate an average of $237,423 per employee.Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.57.

Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR [BBD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR go to 17.16%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Banco Bradesco S.A. ADR [BBD]

The top three institutional holders of BBD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BBD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BBD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.