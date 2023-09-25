For NIO Inc ADR [NIO], Analyst sees a drop to $7.50. What next?

NIO Inc ADR [NYSE: NIO] price surged by 0.95 percent to reach at $0.08. The company report on September 19, 2023 at 7:48 PM that NIO Inc. Prices Offering of US$1 Billion Convertible Senior Notes.

When issued, the Notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of NIO. The 2029 Notes will bear interest at a rate of 3.875% per year, payable semiannually in arrears on April 15 and October 15 of each year, beginning on April 15, 2024. The 2030 Notes will bear interest at a rate of 4.625% per year, payable semiannually in arrears on April 15 and October 15 of each year, beginning on April 15, 2024. The 2029 Notes will mature on October 15, 2029 and the 2030 Notes will mature on October 15, 2030, unless repurchased, redeemed or converted in accordance with their terms prior to such date.

A sum of 36071869 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 61.93M shares. NIO Inc ADR shares reached a high of $8.795 and dropped to a low of $8.45 until finishing in the latest session at $8.53.

The one-year NIO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 71.27. The average equity rating for NIO stock is currently 1.85, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NIO Inc ADR [NIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NIO shares is $29.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NIO stock is a recommendation set at 1.85. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Nomura have made an estimate for NIO Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NIO Inc ADR is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for NIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.66.

NIO Stock Performance Analysis:

NIO Inc ADR [NIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.22. With this latest performance, NIO shares dropped by -21.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.87 for NIO Inc ADR [NIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.50, while it was recorded at 8.93 for the last single week of trading, and 10.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NIO Inc ADR Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NIO Inc ADR [NIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.94 and a Gross Margin at +8.78. NIO Inc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.55.

Return on Total Capital for NIO is now -29.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NIO Inc ADR [NIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 99.51. Additionally, NIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.58.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.NIO Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.82 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

NIO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NIO Inc ADR go to 35.83%.

NIO Inc ADR [NIO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NIO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NIO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NIO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.