Farfetch Ltd [FTCH] Revenue clocked in at $2.35 billion, down -61.52% YTD: What’s Next?

Farfetch Ltd [NYSE: FTCH] price plunged by -6.19 percent to reach at -$0.12. The company report on August 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Farfetch Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Digital Platform GMV and Digital Platform Services Revenue growth accelerate to 7% and 10% year-over-year.

Strong supply growth of over 40% year-over-year on the Farfetch Marketplace.

A sum of 19987251 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 15.13M shares. Farfetch Ltd shares reached a high of $1.9825 and dropped to a low of $1.82 until finishing in the latest session at $1.82.

The one-year FTCH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 72.59. The average equity rating for FTCH stock is currently 2.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Farfetch Ltd [FTCH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTCH shares is $6.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTCH stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Farfetch Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Farfetch Ltd is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15.

FTCH Stock Performance Analysis:

Farfetch Ltd [FTCH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.21. With this latest performance, FTCH shares dropped by -38.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.97 for Farfetch Ltd [FTCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.9760, while it was recorded at 2.0520 for the last single week of trading, and 4.8033 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Farfetch Ltd Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Farfetch Ltd [FTCH] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.19 and a Gross Margin at +29.80. Farfetch Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.51.

Return on Total Capital for FTCH is now -44.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 85.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Farfetch Ltd [FTCH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 148.08. Additionally, FTCH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 143.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Farfetch Ltd [FTCH] managed to generate an average of $66,033 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Farfetch Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.02 and a Current Ratio set at 1.47.

FTCH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTCH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Farfetch Ltd go to 19.28%.

Farfetch Ltd [FTCH] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of FTCH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in FTCH stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in FTCH stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.