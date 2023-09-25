EBET Inc [EBET] Is Currently -10.78 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

EBET Inc [NASDAQ: EBET] loss -10.78% or -0.01 points to close at $0.07 with a heavy trading volume of 155614148 shares. The company report on September 21, 2023 at 8:03 AM that BestGrowthStocks.Com Provides Potential Outcomes and Extensive Comprehensive Analysis on EBET Inc.

NEW YORK, NY / NewsDirect / September 21st, 2023 / Best Growth Stocks, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on finding and reporting on the best growth stocks utilizing exclusive ai-assisted research recently issued an extensive analysis on EBET Inc., a leading global provider of advanced wagering products and technology.

It opened the trading session at $0.077, the shares rose to $0.077 and dropped to $0.0624, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EBET points out that the company has recorded -82.63% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -133.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 115.39M shares, EBET reached to a volume of 155614148 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about EBET Inc [EBET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBET shares is $18.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBET stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for EBET Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EBET Inc is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63.

Trading performance analysis for EBET stock

EBET Inc [EBET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.59. With this latest performance, EBET shares gained by 38.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.44 for EBET Inc [EBET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.0601, while it was recorded at 0.0634 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3285 for the last 200 days.

EBET Inc [EBET]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EBET Inc [EBET] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.31 and a Gross Margin at +27.36. EBET Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -70.70.

Return on Total Capital for EBET is now -80.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -185.94. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -258.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -99.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EBET Inc [EBET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 149.22. Additionally, EBET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 51.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EBET Inc [EBET] managed to generate an average of -$1,119,665 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 70.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.41.EBET Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.08 and a Current Ratio set at 0.08.

EBET Inc [EBET]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBET Inc go to 31.16%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at EBET Inc [EBET]

The top three institutional holders of EBET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in EBET stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in EBET stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.