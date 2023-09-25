DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] gain 143.72% so far this year. What now?

DraftKings Inc. [NASDAQ: DKNG] traded at a low on 09/22/23, posting a -3.31 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $27.76. The company report on September 20, 2023 at 10:40 AM that Our Commitment to Responsible Gaming at DraftKings Begins With Employees.

Chrissy Thurmond, Head of Responsible Gaming Relations.

Since joining DraftKings in 2020, I have been impressed with how the dialogue around Responsible Gaming (RG) has expanded in the entire industry. The collaborative efforts of stakeholders from across the industry is greater than ever, and the focus on education is the nexus of the dialogue. For the month of September, we are joining the American Gaming Association in commemorating 25 years of Responsible Gaming Education Month, and DraftKings will be highlighting the commitments we have made in keeping responsible gaming education at the forefront of the player experience, beginning with employee education.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9605271 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of DraftKings Inc. stands at 4.22% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.71%.

The market cap for DKNG stock reached $12.88 billion, with 450.57 million shares outstanding and 426.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.42M shares, DKNG reached a trading volume of 9605271 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DKNG shares is $35.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DKNG stock is a recommendation set at 1.69. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for DraftKings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DraftKings Inc. is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for DKNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.40.

How has DKNG stock performed recently?

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.57. With this latest performance, DKNG shares dropped by -0.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DKNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.74 for DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.89, while it was recorded at 29.58 for the last single week of trading, and 22.02 for the last 200 days.

DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -67.48 and a Gross Margin at +33.75. DraftKings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -61.50.

Return on Total Capital for DKNG is now -53.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -91.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.15. Additionally, DKNG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 99.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DraftKings Inc. [DKNG] managed to generate an average of -$328,092 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.DraftKings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DKNG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DraftKings Inc. go to 15.78%.

Insider trade positions for DraftKings Inc. [DKNG]

