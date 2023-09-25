Cybin Inc [CYBN] Stock trading around $0.55 per share: What’s Next?

Cybin Inc [AMEX: CYBN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 12.24% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 66.67%. The company report on September 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Cybin Announces Date of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders.

Cybin Inc. (NYSE American:CYBN) (NEO:CYBN) (“Cybin” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to revolutionizing mental healthcare by developing new and innovative psychedelic-based treatment options, today announced that its 2023 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders will be held virtually on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The notice of annual and special meeting and proxy statement containing meeting details are available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, and on the Company’s website at www.cybin.com, and are expected to be mailed on September 21, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 30, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, CYBN stock dropped by -12.06%. The one-year Cybin Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 87.72. The average equity rating for CYBN stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $131.99 million, with 239.99 million shares outstanding and 202.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.56M shares, CYBN stock reached a trading volume of 15665406 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cybin Inc [CYBN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYBN shares is $4.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYBN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Cybin Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cybin Inc is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

CYBN Stock Performance Analysis:

Cybin Inc [CYBN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 66.67. With this latest performance, CYBN shares gained by 79.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYBN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.63 for Cybin Inc [CYBN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3579, while it was recorded at 0.4731 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3663 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cybin Inc Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for CYBN is now -82.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -76.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -76.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -68.85.

Cybin Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.61 and a Current Ratio set at 2.61.

Cybin Inc [CYBN] Institutonal Ownership Details

