BP plc ADR [BP] is 10.05% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

BP plc ADR [NYSE: BP] closed the trading session at $38.44 on 09/22/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $38.35, while the highest price level was $38.96. The company report on July 27, 2023 at 9:05 AM that Great Lakes Signs First Rock Supply Subcontract for U.S. Offshore Wind Farms with New York Quarry, Carver Sand & Gravel LLC.

Through this subcontract, Great Lakes will use rock produced in the State of New York to provide scour protection for offshore wind turbine foundations, and substations at Equinor (NYSE: EQNR) and bp’s (NYSE: bp) Empire Wind I and Empire Wind II wind farms. The rock will be quarried locally, transported to the quayside on the Hudson River, and loaded onto Great Lakes’ rock installation vessel, the Acadia, which will sail to the wind farms to install the rock starting in 2025.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 10.05 percent and weekly performance of -0.80 percent. The stock has been moved at 5.37 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.78 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.43 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.35M shares, BP reached to a volume of 8498412 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BP plc ADR [BP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BP shares is $44.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BP stock is a recommendation set at 1.79. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for BP plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BP plc ADR is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for BP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for BP in the course of the last twelve months was 4.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.88.

BP stock trade performance evaluation

BP plc ADR [BP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.80. With this latest performance, BP shares gained by 6.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.61 for BP plc ADR [BP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.16, while it was recorded at 38.51 for the last single week of trading, and 36.87 for the last 200 days.

BP plc ADR [BP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BP plc ADR [BP] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.06 and a Gross Margin at +22.44. BP plc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.03.

Return on Total Capital for BP is now 28.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BP plc ADR [BP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.15. Additionally, BP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BP plc ADR [BP] managed to generate an average of -$29,867 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.BP plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.88 and a Current Ratio set at 1.17.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for BP plc ADR [BP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BP plc ADR go to -1.25%.

BP plc ADR [BP]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.