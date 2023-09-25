Barclays plc ADR [BCS] is -1.79% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Barclays plc ADR [NYSE: BCS] traded at a low on 09/22/23, posting a -0.65 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $7.66. The company report on September 14, 2023 at 9:45 AM that Barclays Appoints Two New Senior Hires Into Its Financial Sponsors Group.

Christian Oberle appointed as Head of Americas Financial Sponsors Group; Tom Vignon also joins Barclays as a Managing Director and senior member of the EMEA Financial Sponsors Group.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Barclays today announces the appointment of Christian Oberle as Head of Americas Financial Sponsors Group. Mr. Oberle will be based in New York and report to Jean-Francois Astier, Global Head of Financial Sponsors Group. Mr. Oberle has close to 20 years of investment banking experience and joins Barclays from JP Morgan where he was a senior Managing Director and held key account responsibility for Apollo Global Management, Advent International, EQT Partners, KPS Capital Partners, New Mountain Capital, and other financial sponsor clients.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10434408 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Barclays plc ADR stands at 1.73% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.60%.

The market cap for BCS stock reached $29.34 billion, with 3.96 billion shares outstanding and 3.63 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.77M shares, BCS reached a trading volume of 10434408 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Barclays plc ADR [BCS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCS shares is $11.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCS stock is a recommendation set at 2.06. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Barclays plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barclays plc ADR is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.43.

How has BCS stock performed recently?

Barclays plc ADR [BCS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.25. With this latest performance, BCS shares gained by 4.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.34 for Barclays plc ADR [BCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.75, while it was recorded at 7.80 for the last single week of trading, and 7.91 for the last 200 days.

Barclays plc ADR [BCS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Barclays plc ADR [BCS] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.89. Barclays plc ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.73.

Return on Total Capital for BCS is now 3.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Barclays plc ADR [BCS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 337.83. Additionally, BCS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 211.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Barclays plc ADR [BCS] managed to generate an average of $57,471 per employee.Barclays plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 4.89.

Earnings analysis for Barclays plc ADR [BCS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BCS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Barclays plc ADR go to 6.33%.

Insider trade positions for Barclays plc ADR [BCS]

The top three institutional holders of BCS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in BCS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in BCS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.