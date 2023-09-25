Avalo Therapeutics Inc [AVTX] Stock trading around $0.12 per share: What’s Next?

Avalo Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: AVTX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 16.29% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.04%. The company report on September 12, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Avalo Enters into Agreement to Divest AVTX-800 Series.

AUG will pay an upfront payment of $150,000, as well as, for each compound, make a contingent milestone payment of $15,000,000 (for a potential aggregate of $45 million) if the first Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval is for an indication other than a Rare Pediatric Disease (as defined in the Purchase Agreement), or up to 20% of certain payments, if any, granted to AUG upon any sale of any priority review voucher (PRV) granted to AUG by the FDA, net of any selling costs. Additionally, AUG will assume up to $150,000 of certain liabilities incurred prior to the date of the Purchase Agreement and assume all costs relating to the 800 Series from the date of the Purchase Agreement. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions, including obtaining certain third-party consents.

Over the last 12 months, AVTX stock dropped by -96.68%. The one-year Avalo Therapeutics Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 98.76. The average equity rating for AVTX stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.50 million, with 20.95 million shares outstanding and 19.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 28.79M shares, AVTX stock reached a trading volume of 329854359 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Avalo Therapeutics Inc [AVTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVTX shares is $9.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Avalo Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 24, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avalo Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15.

AVTX Stock Performance Analysis:

Avalo Therapeutics Inc [AVTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.04. With this latest performance, AVTX shares gained by 16.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -93.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.93 for Avalo Therapeutics Inc [AVTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1630, while it was recorded at 0.1156 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4204 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Avalo Therapeutics Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Avalo Therapeutics Inc [AVTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -207.41 and a Gross Margin at +80.77. Avalo Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -230.78.

Return on Total Capital for AVTX is now -102.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -125.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -684.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -73.35. Additionally, AVTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 185.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Avalo Therapeutics Inc [AVTX] managed to generate an average of -$2,082,900 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Avalo Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.33 and a Current Ratio set at 0.33.

Avalo Therapeutics Inc [AVTX] Institutonal Ownership Details

