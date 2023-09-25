American Airlines Group Inc [AAL] gain 1.42% so far this year. What now?

American Airlines Group Inc [NASDAQ: AAL] loss -1.23% on the last trading session, reaching $12.90 price per share at the time. The company report on September 22, 2023 at 11:15 AM that Full Circle Moment: A Captain Gives Back to His Community Through Mentorship.

For as long as Quincy Pulliam could remember, he gazed up at the sky to watch the airplanes fly by at his mother’s beauty salon. Located in Euless, Texas, it was perfectly positioned near Dallas Fort Worth International Airport to watch planes land and take off.

It was also at that salon where Quincy formed strong connections that led him to discover his passion for aviation and find support through lifelong mentors and where he began his journey to become a pilot. His mentors introduced him to the CR Smith Museum Aviation STEM Summer Camp and the Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals (OBAP) that supported him on his journey to success at American.

American Airlines Group Inc represents 650.64 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.43 billion with the latest information. AAL stock price has been found in the range of $12.86 to $13.16.

If compared to the average trading volume of 24.01M shares, AAL reached a trading volume of 24626386 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Airlines Group Inc [AAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAL shares is $20.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for American Airlines Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Airlines Group Inc is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAL in the course of the last twelve months was 5.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.66.

Trading performance analysis for AAL stock

American Airlines Group Inc [AAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.08. With this latest performance, AAL shares dropped by -12.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.84 for American Airlines Group Inc [AAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.34, while it was recorded at 13.06 for the last single week of trading, and 15.12 for the last 200 days.

American Airlines Group Inc [AAL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Airlines Group Inc [AAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.68 and a Gross Margin at +18.45. American Airlines Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.26.

Return on Total Capital for AAL is now 4.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.37. Additionally, AAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 115.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Airlines Group Inc [AAL] managed to generate an average of $979 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.American Airlines Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.66 and a Current Ratio set at 0.75.

American Airlines Group Inc [AAL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Airlines Group Inc go to 17.18%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at American Airlines Group Inc [AAL]

The top three institutional holders of AAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AAL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AAL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.