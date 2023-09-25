Alphabet Inc [GOOGL] stock Initiated by Wedbush analyst, price target now $160

Alphabet Inc [NASDAQ: GOOGL] loss -0.15% or -0.19 points to close at $130.25 with a heavy trading volume of 25003988 shares. The company report on August 16, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Culture Amp Selects Google Cloud to Drive Generative AI Innovation and Governance.

Gen AI will significantly speed up how Culture Amp’s customers respond to workforce feedback at scale, while safeguarding employees from bias and privacy risks.

Google Cloud today announced that employee experience platform Culture Amp will use Google’s Vertex AI as the foundation of its generative AI solutions, following a successful pilot that could save HR professionals hundreds of hours normally spent analyzing employee feedback.

It opened the trading session at $130.76, the shares rose to $132.025 and dropped to $129.60, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GOOGL points out that the company has recorded 23.34% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -56.29% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 28.84M shares, GOOGL reached to a volume of 25003988 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Alphabet Inc [GOOGL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOOGL shares is $150.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOOGL stock is a recommendation set at 1.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Alphabet Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alphabet Inc is set at 2.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOOGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOOGL in the course of the last twelve months was 23.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.14.

Trading performance analysis for GOOGL stock

Alphabet Inc [GOOGL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.20. With this latest performance, GOOGL shares dropped by -1.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOOGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.60 for Alphabet Inc [GOOGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 130.76, while it was recorded at 134.14 for the last single week of trading, and 111.09 for the last 200 days.

Alphabet Inc [GOOGL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alphabet Inc [GOOGL] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.95 and a Gross Margin at +55.07. Alphabet Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.35.

Return on Total Capital for GOOGL is now 25.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alphabet Inc [GOOGL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.70. Additionally, GOOGL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alphabet Inc [GOOGL] managed to generate an average of $315,254 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.Alphabet Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.14 and a Current Ratio set at 2.17.

Alphabet Inc [GOOGL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOOGL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alphabet Inc go to 16.82%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Alphabet Inc [GOOGL]

There are presently around $534.02 billion, or 78.6% of GOOGL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOOGL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in GOOGL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in GOOGL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.