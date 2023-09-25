Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM] Is Currently -5.04 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Affirm Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: AFRM] traded at a low on 09/22/23, posting a -5.04 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $20.18. The company report on September 18, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Affirm to Webcast CFO Fireside Chat on September 28, 2023.

Invites Investors to Submit Questions for the Webcast.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, today announced that Michael Linford, CFO, will participate in a shareholder fireside chat on Thursday, September 28, 2023. The discussion will be moderated by Bryan Keane from Deutsche Bank and will begin at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 15005623 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Affirm Holdings Inc stands at 7.14% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.82%.

The market cap for AFRM stock reached $6.04 billion, with 237.23 million shares outstanding and 221.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.83M shares, AFRM reached a trading volume of 15005623 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFRM shares is $14.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFRM stock is a recommendation set at 3.05. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Affirm Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Affirm Holdings Inc is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.21.

How has AFRM stock performed recently?

Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.19. With this latest performance, AFRM shares gained by 39.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 102.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.20 for Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.50, while it was recorded at 22.66 for the last single week of trading, and 14.19 for the last 200 days.

Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM] shares currently have an operating margin of -52.81 and a Gross Margin at +83.79. Affirm Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -62.05.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.03.

Affirm Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.75 and a Current Ratio set at 3.75.

Earnings analysis for Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AFRM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Affirm Holdings Inc go to 20.44%.

Insider trade positions for Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM]

The top three institutional holders of AFRM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AFRM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AFRM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.